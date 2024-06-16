Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $32.67 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5,706.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,409 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.5% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.19. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $479.26.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

