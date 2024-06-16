Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

TXN stock opened at $193.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

