Garde Capital Inc. Sells 49,386 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 654,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

