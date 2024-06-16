Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires 292,768 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,768 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 7.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $154,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $530.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $537.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.00.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
