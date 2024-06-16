WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $169.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.70. The company has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

