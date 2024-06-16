Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,770 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $152,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.