Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Alger 35 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

Institutional Trading of Alger 35 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger 35 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 42.67% of Alger 35 ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alger 35 ETF Company Profile

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

