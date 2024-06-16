Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 92 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

