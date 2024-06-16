VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 7,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 14,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

