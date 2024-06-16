ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading 3.3% Higher

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.16. 6,222,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

