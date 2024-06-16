Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading Down 0.1%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.17. 4,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.
Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.
Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Company Profile
The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.