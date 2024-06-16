Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Shares Down 1.3%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 4,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 74,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 52,901 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 1,732.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

