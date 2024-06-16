Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $579.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.03 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

