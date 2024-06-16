Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 211,800 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 9.2 %

JAGX stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAGX

Jaguar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.