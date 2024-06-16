ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 2,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Trading Down 3.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Company Profile
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.