ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 2,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

