Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the May 15th total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $105,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.06% of Cidara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

