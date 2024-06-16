Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Up 52.9% in May

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.