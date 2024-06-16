Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,962,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,351 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.