Dodge & Cox Decreases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,730,269 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,510,156 shares of company stock valued at $780,049,693. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $134.98 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

