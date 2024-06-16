Austin Wealth Management LLC Buys 139 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $178.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $567.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

