Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VHT opened at $265.99 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.27. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.