Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) VP Sells $10,948.20 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) VP Bryan Freeman sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $10,948.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,376.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bryan Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, Bryan Freeman sold 1,985 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $21,795.30.
Shares of PROP stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. Prairie Operating Co. has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $18.50.
Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.
