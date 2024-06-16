Napa Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 7,399 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,942,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

