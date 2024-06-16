V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 5,122 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.7% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Danaher by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $254.85 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.