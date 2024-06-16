Daniel T. Sweeney Sells 1,137 Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Daniel T. Sweeney sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $12,484.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,912.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 0.7 %

Prairie Operating stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.72). As a group, research analysts predict that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

