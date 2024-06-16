Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1.4% Following Insider Selling

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 10,175,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 65,004,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Specifically, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 323,134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,577,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.