V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

None

