Michael C. Lunsford Sells 1,295 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 1,295 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $13,299.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Funko Stock Up 0.6 %

Funko stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,113,788 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Funko by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Funko by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

