MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Stock Price Down 6.9%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 2,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 31,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

MDJM Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

MDJM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.