WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $3.42 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after buying an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after purchasing an additional 501,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

