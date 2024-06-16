Michael James Warren Acquires 2,000 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) Director Michael James Warren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,273.40.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1-year low of C$16.86 and a 1-year high of C$31.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBU.UN

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.