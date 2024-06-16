WNY Asset Management LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,541,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $498.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $500.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

