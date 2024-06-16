Energi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $734,840.10 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Energi has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $734,840.10 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00045208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,831,619 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

