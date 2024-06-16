Meta Games Coin Price Up 512.9% Over Last 7 Days (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Meta Games Coin token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 512.9% against the US dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $305.07 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin’s genesis date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.243256 USD and is up 20.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,937,681.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

