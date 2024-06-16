Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $11.85 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $30.14 or 0.00045208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.85 billion and approximately $165.99 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,676,499 coins and its circulating supply is 393,330,129 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

