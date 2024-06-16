Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 293,530 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $91.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.