7,091 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $58.02 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

