Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $36,103,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,847,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.