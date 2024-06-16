Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $322,097,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.16 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

