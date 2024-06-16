Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,122,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,284,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,996,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

