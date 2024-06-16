Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,663,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,741,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,561,000 after acquiring an additional 721,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

PLD stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

