1,465 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in RB Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

