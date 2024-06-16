970 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $26,124,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $774,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $111.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.97.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

