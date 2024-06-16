Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 453 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $179.51. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

