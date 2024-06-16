Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,936 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of YETI by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 41.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $8,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 187,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.