Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSPF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $865,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $838,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPF stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $64.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

