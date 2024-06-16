Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.