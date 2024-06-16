Napa Wealth Management Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Napa Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,994,000 after buying an additional 145,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,784,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.20.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

