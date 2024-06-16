Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,642 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Report on MED

Medifast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.