RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.